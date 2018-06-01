FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

CHAPS offers equine chiropractic clinic

SHERIDAN — A local nonprofit will offer an equine chiropractic clinic June 9-10.

The clinic is open to anyone wanting to learn the art of chiropractics. Dr. Bill Hampton will guide attendees through anatomy, technique and hands-on practice. This two-day seminar includes educational materials, DVDs, lunch for two days and access to Hampton for questions and support. The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at CHAPS, located at 501 U.S. Highway 14 East. For more information, contact CHAPS at (307) 673-6161.

