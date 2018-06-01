Walk for Life planned for June 9

SHERIDAN — The Legacy Pregnancy Center will host a Walk for Life June 9.

The morning of fellowship will include an easy 2-mile walk and refreshments. Walkers collect pledges from family and friends to support Legacy Pregnancy Center. Walkers earning at least $200 in pledges receive a T-shirt. Families, pets and strollers are welcome for the event. Registration starts a 9 a.m., or you can pre-register online at https://secure.ministrysync.com/ministrysync/event/?e=10852.

The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at the center, located at 847 Coffeen Ave.

For additional information, contact the Legacy Pregnancy Center at (307) 673-4757.