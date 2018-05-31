Military veterans share quiet bond

SHERIDAN — Frank Sajec spends most of his days at Brookdale Sugarland Ridge in a similar manner: sharing meals, relaxing, playing cards and chatting. Occasionally, Sajec, a Navy veteran of the Korean War, also visits with fellow military veterans.

Of the about 70 residents at Brookdale Sugarland Ridge — an assisted and independent living community — nearly a dozen are veterans, Brookdale Sugarland Ridge marketing and sales manager Michelle Keller said.

The double-digit number leads to a quiet camaraderie among some of the residents, which can transfer to the people working with them on a daily basis.

Last week, a few veterans talked with Keller’s son, Grant, who is in his first year at Navy A-school in Pensacola, Florida, where he is studying cryptologic technician networking.

Keller graduated from Tongue River High School last year and met with some of the Brookdale veterans before he left for Florida in September, including Sajec and Duane Buchholz. Keller’s good friend and many of his extended family members served in the military as well.

Grant Keller has family support, but he also said it was nice to learn a bit from the veterans at Brookdale Sugarland Ridge.

Moreover, Michelle Keller said her job has helped put her at ease about her son’s decision to join the Navy, which she naturally worried about. Listening to veterans like Buchholz and Sajec describe the significance of their military experiences quelled some of her anxiety.

“All he’s got to do is keep his nose straight,” Sajec said.

The benefits go both ways, as Brookdale occasionally facilitates interactions between veterans. On Memorial Day, the veterans gathered for the Pledge of Allegiance and to sing a few patriotic songs. The facility also usually has a small celebration and remembrance among its residents on Veterans Day.

Sajec has been at BSR for about 10 months and didn’t know anyone when he first arrived, but his Navy experience has helped him find common ground with a few others.

“It’s going great,” he said.

During Sajec’s conversations with other veterans at BSR, they rarely trade actual war stories. Instead, the military service is a shared experience for people trying to find something in common.

“We talk with one another, but it’s not really about combat,” Sajec said.

Sajec served in the Air Force from 1949-53 and Army Reserves for one year after. He used radar to spot planes in Korea for four months and then went to Japan for about two years to do the same thing.

Sajec became an electrical engineer after leaving the military, largely as a result of his Navy training. He came to Sheridan about 50 years ago and worked for a mining company for close to 35 years.

He believes everyone should join the military for at least two years after high school. He called his time in the Navy, “the best thing that ever happened to me,” which reassured Michelle Keller about her son’s service.

Buchholz, a former Sheridan County judge, served on three tours during the Korean War, one each in 1951, ‘52 and ‘53. He was a shipfitter, fixing leaks and any other duties necessary.

The deployments were occasionally harrowing, but Buchholz mainly focused on the task at hand.

“You just lived with it,” Buchholz said. “You’d get spooked once in a while but for the most part … you’re doing things day to day. You get up in the morning and do your work. Whatever comes along, you just do it.”

After serving in Korea, he moved back to Sheridan and welded for a few years before attending law school, graduating from the University of Wyoming. Buchholz then worked as a commissioned officer in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps for about 15 years around the country, including Washington, California, Rhode Island and Illinois. He returned to Sheridan in 1980 and eventually worked as a county judge and magistrate for about 17 years.

Buchholz’s military experience helped him learn how to communicate better, as well.

“It gave me a basis of predicate for how to deal with people,” Buchholz said. “That’s the most important thing you can learn in being a lawyer … How to cope with people and their ups and downs; likes and dislikes.”

Those lessons have come in handy during Buchholz’s conversations with Michelle Keller.

For Brookdale Sugarland Ridge veterans like Buchholz and Sajec, their backgrounds help connect them and provide support for BSR employees.