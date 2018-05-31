Bear returned to wild

SHERIDAN — Two bear incidents in the past month ended in one euthanization and one release back into the wild. Wyoming Game and Fish Department warden Dustin Shorma said the department considers action on a case-by-case basis.

Earlier in May, a bear was located on West Loucks Street in Sheridan. The young male bear had rummaged through several garbage bins and caused significant damage. When Shorma responded, the bear climbed about 6 feet up a tree. Because the bear was not as scared of human contact and had done so much damage to the garbage bins, WGFD staff euthanized the bear.

“You hate to have to euthanize him, but he was comfortable around people, around town and getting into garage bins,” Shorma said. “There isn’t a place you could take him where he won’t come back and get into trouble.”

The second bear incident last week featured another young male bear, but it was released back into the wild due to differing circumstances.

The bear went as high into the tree as possible after being scared by dogs and humans. After immobilizing the animal, wardens kept the bear in a trap in the WGFD Sheridan office until he could hold himself up. Wardens released him on Game and Fish-owned property in northern Sheridan County.

There have only been two bear incidents in Sheridan County this season. Typically, bears in urban areas appear more often when food is scarce in the forest. During the spring months, Shorma said the bears are just following their “highway” of the rivers and end up in the middle of town. During fall months, bears come into town looking for food sources.

Shorma said while the bear captured last week was cute and fuzzy, it is still a wild animal and people should be cautious if they come into contact with a bear.

“They’re still very powerful animals,” Shorma said.

Sheridan County, because of its central location to Goose Creek, is bear habitat. Shorma advised to avoid leaving bear attractions out, such as pet food, garbage and barbecue grills. Improper storage of garbage attracts bears, as does open pet or livestock food.

If you spot a bear, call local WGFD wardens immediately at (307) 672-7418.