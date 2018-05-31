Game and Fish investigation process similar to law enforcement

SHERIDAN — Staff members of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department wear many hats, and one of them involves forensics and investigations.

Dayton’s game warden, Dustin Shorma, said the process for solving animal poaching cases looks similar to that of a human murder case.

“Most people don’t realize it, but every time an animal is poached, that’s murder,” Shorma said. “We use the same steps a coroner or detective would use.”

Wardens encounter situations in the field in which humans kill animals or animals kill humans but more commonly see poaching cases in which humans kill animals out of season.

The most significant element of the WGFD’s forensics lab is its ability to utilize advancing DNA technology to match cases with pieces of evidence. Shorma said DNA evidence may be the only voice a poached animal has in finding its killer.

The technique used by wardens directly mirrors that of other local law enforcement. They carefully collect DNA samples and other evidentiary pieces, taking great care in ensuring the chain of command is heavily documented.

Once the evidence is collected by wardens and as much information as possible has been gathered from the crime scene, wardens transport the evidence to the WGFD forensics lab in Laramie. After that, the evidence is the responsibility of the new custodians — the forensics team.

“They have to make note of everything they do from start to finish and follow rigorous standards,” Shorma said.

Laramie’s lab is well-known throughout the region and neighboring states for its advanced equipment and expert scientists.

“Other states utilize our services too,” Sheridan game warden Bruce Scigliano said.

A recent case, involving Clayvin Herrera killing an elk in the Bighorn National Forest out of season in 2014, utilized DNA evidence to trace the kill to Herrera. A forensic analyst matched three elk pelvises to three elk heads confiscated from Herrera.

It takes a couple weeks to a month to find DNA results, but emergency cases that involve injury or death of a human can expedite the process to complete the DNA testing in one day. For cases without specific suspects, the forensics team maintains the DNA samples in a database of collected evidence.

“Basically we might have a headless animal that has been shot and left,” Scigliano said. “And at some point in the future we might find the antlers or head that can be matched to that.”

WGFD wardens also work diligently to solve open cases.

“I believe we’re known for our persistence so just because something seems as if there’s no identified suspect at the time, that does not mean that we do not collect evidence,” Scigliano said. “That evidence is properly handled and catalogued in terms of the DNA.”

A total of 10,899 analytical tests were performed on 439 forensic samples for 67 investigations in 2017, according to WGFD’s annual law enforcement report. In several of these cases, defendants were charged and pleaded guilty or were found guilty in the court of law. A minimum of $40,476 in fines and restitution was collected, and cases involving the forensics lab led to approximately 32 years and four months of lost hunting privileges. Thirty-two cases awaited court appearances, and no legal action was taken in 14 additional cases.

Cases also arise when wildlife attacks a human. Wardens again utilize the forensics lab through DNA evidence collection through blood, hair and saliva samples from both the human and the animal. If an animal has fled the crime scene, wardens can immobilize the animal and collect DNA to compare with collections from the human.

The importance of matching DNA is to ensure the right animal receives euthanization after it attacks a human, if necessary.

If anything of interest or any potential incident where law enforcement action should be taken is found, hunters and recreators are advised to contact the Stop Poaching hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847) or 1-307-777-4330 for out-of-state calls. The program may also be reached by texting WGFD to 847-411 or online at wgfd.wyo.gov/law-enforcement/stop-poaching.