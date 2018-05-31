Artist reception planned for Pat Trout

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will host an artist reception Saturday to celebrate the opening of Pat Trout’s exhibit “Backyard Wyoming.”

The reception will take place from 4-6 p.m. at The Brinton.

Trout is a substitute teacher for Sheridan County School District 2. She also paints stage sets for the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center and teaches students the art for the spring musical.

Trout’s work will be on display in the Northern Trust Gallery through June 24.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.