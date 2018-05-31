Next Tidbit Tuesday to explore airplanes

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum will host its next Tidbit Tuesday event next week from 10-11:30 a.m.

The Tuesday event will explore airplanes. Attendees will have a chance to make a stick airplane and read a book about airplanes throughout history.

The program is free for participants, but organizers ask adults to register their child to ensure enough materials for everyone. You can register by calling (307) 675-1150 or online at sheridanmuseum.org. This event is for children ages 4-11 with an adult helper.

The Sheridan County Museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.