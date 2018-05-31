Ucross hosts online art sale

SHERIDAN — Ucross Foundation recently unveiled the works and artists comprising an art exhibit and sale that will be shown during the foundation’s New York Gala & Awards Dinner June 5.

All the artists featured in the collection are Ucross alumni who have donated their works to benefit Ucross as the foundation celebrates 35 years of fostering creativity in literature, film, theater and the visual arts. The art collection entitled “Wide Skies: Ucross @ 35” is open for viewing and sale at http://gala.ucrossfoundation.org/art-sale or in person at the gala in New York.

Ranging in style from abstract sublime paintings to socially engaged, activist performances, video and new media arts and environmentally-resonant works, the gala’s collection represents the diversity of inspiration granted by the Ucross residency.