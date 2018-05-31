The Brinton hosts ‘coming home’ exhibit for Ballantyne

BIG HORN — Wyoming artist Carrie Ballantyne will be featured in a retrospective exhibition of her portrait art at The Brinton Museum in Big Horn in June and July. An artist reception for the show will take place Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at The Brinton. It is free for members and the cost of regular admission for nonmembers.

“Carrie Ballantyne Comes Home” includes works in oil, colored pencil and graphite, conte and charcoal from the 1980s to the present and represents the first time Ballantyne will be featured in a retrospective show of her work in her own backyard.

The Brinton Museum’s exhibit represents a coming home for this artist whose family and friends are part of the local community, many of whom she has portrayed in drawings and paintings.

Known for her representational art from within ranching culture, images of male and female, young and old, Ballantyne’s portraits are more than just a documentation of life in the West; her art tells a story about the individual lives of the people who live in the American West.

Ballantyne grew up in California and developed a passion for art at a young age. She was destined to take her interest in the outdoors and a love for the lifestyle of the people who work with horses and cattle and bring the two together in art.

“Carrie Ballantyne Comes Home” comprises nearly 30 retrospective pieces on loan from the Gilcrease Museum, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Booth Western Art Museum and private collectors from across the country. A selection of new work recently completed is also included in this show.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.