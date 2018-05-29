Relay for Life set for June 2

SHERIDAN — The annual Relay for Life event will take place Saturday at Whitney Commons in Sheridan.

The event is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. This event is free and open to the public.

Celebrate survivors, remember those lost and those fighting the fight against cancer. Dinner for survivors and their caregivers will begin at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies beginning at 6 p.m.

The evening will also include a luminaria ceremony and closing ceremony. The event will wrap up late Saturday night.

Registration is not required to attend, but if you want to create a team or help fundraise, you can register at www.relayforlife.org/sheridanwy.