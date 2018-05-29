Hoop Jam to take over SHS parking lots

SHERIDAN — The 2018 Wyoming Rehab Hoop Jam will take place Saturday and Sunday at Sheridan High School.

In 2001, as a way to provide an athletic trainer to the school districts around Sheridan County, Wyoming Rehab of Sheridan Memorial Hospital created the Wyoming Rehab Hoop Jam 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Throughout the years, Hoop Jam has provided funding to Sheridan High School, Sheridan College and Sheridan County School District 1.

Since its inaugural year, Wyoming Rehab has used the proceeds from Hoop Jam to help fund an athletic training position at Sheridan High School and help purchase necessary equipment.

This year’s pre-competition barbecue will take place Friday at 5:30 p.m. Players eat for free and others can eat for $5 per meal. The barbecue will also include a 3-point contest for children in grades six through 12. Registration for that begins at 5 p.m. at SHS and the contest will start at 6:30 p.m. The cost to participate is $5 per attempt.

For more information on this year’s events, see www.hoopjamwyo.com.