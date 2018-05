SHERIDAN — Expressions Art Gallery will host an “Interacting with Art” series throughout the month of May.

The next event will take place Thursday. From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Lindsey Shatto will work on art in the gallery. The gallery is free and open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact Wanda Kerns at (307) 673-2878 or email wanda@expressionsart.gallery.