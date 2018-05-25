Reduced speed limit in effect near Devils Tower

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has set a lower speed limit on a 2.1-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 24 near the junction of Wyoming Highway 110, also known as the Devils Tower Junction.

The speed limit drops from 65 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour from mile post 4.15 to mile post 6.25. This reduction in speed will be in effect from May 25 to Sept. 7.

A full engineering and speed study was completed on this section of roadway, identifying a number of factors that indicated a reduced speed limit during the peak tourist season was warranted. Factors included steep vertical grade, sharp horizontal curves, a higher than average crash history and a higher volume of traffic turning and merging at the junction.