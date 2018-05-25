Kinner announces bid for re-election

SHERIDAN — Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, announced Friday he will seek re-election to his House seat. Kinner officially filed his candidacy last week.

“I’ve been honored and humbled to serve the people of Sheridan in the Wyoming State Legislature for the past three years,” Kinner said. “As Wyoming faces an unprecedented funding shortfall, I believe it is more important than ever for Sheridan to have experienced leadership in Cheyenne. I’m committed to working for Sheridan’s citizens, families and small business owners to ensure a bright, prosperous future for our community.”

In the Legislature, Kinner serves on the House Education and House Revenue committees.

“We’ve made progress in the Legislature addressing our funding shortfalls while ensuring our kids continue to receive a fantastic education,” Kinner said. “However, there is still more work to be done. We need to find ways to be more efficient, eliminate duplicative programs and do more with less while making certain we can continue to provide top-tier education and job training for Wyoming citizens.”

Kinner was appointed to his House seat by the Sheridan County Commissioners in 2015 after former Rep. John Patton died during his term. He was re-elected to his seat in 2016.

As of Friday afternoon, no other candidates have filed to run against Kinner.