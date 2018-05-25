Goat company one of youth business competition winners

SHERIDAN — Elsa Petzold faced a conundrum last August: she loved raising goats but the costs were beginning to outweigh the benefits.

As a last chance effort to keep the animals, Petzold looked into artificial insemination, a much cheaper alternative to raising goat offspring.

The process worked and Petzold, a high school sophomore, has helped raise six goats so far through artificial insemination — with a 100 percent success rate — with three more on the way.

As a result, Petzold was one of five group members — along with her brothers Kyle and Logan Mediate and neighbors Isack Brown and Jacob Brown — to win the partnership award in the first Sheridan County Youth Business Ventures Competition, coordinated by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.

Several local companies sponsored the competition, which was open to any 4-H or FFA member age 8 to 18 in Sheridan County and consisted of a written business plan and presentation of the plan to several judges.

Presentations took place April 23 and winners were announced May 9.

Clarke McClung, chair of the Chamber’s ag and natural resources committee, said the idea for the contest came up about two years ago and is based on a similar event in Sublette County.

McClung was one of six judges, most of whom were community business members. There were five applicants total, four in the sole proprietorship category and only Petzold’s small business, Gravid X, in the partnership category.

“Gravid” is latin for pregnant and “x” represents the female chromosome.

Michael Shaw was named the winner in the sole proprietorship category for his business Hortus, which sells several kinds of vegetables at local farmers markets and health food stores.

The winners received a prize of $500 and have a chance to receive an additional $500 in October if they can prove it will help their businesses moving forward.

“This is pretty much our jump-start money,” Petzold said. “We need it before we can start actually making a profit off of this.”

The deferred prize ideally keeps the winners on track and gets them thinking about future plans.

“I think it’s going to come down to just staying in contact with [them] and seeing how it’s going,” McClung said. “It’s probably going to come down to them being able to justify (the money they have spent).”

For Gravid X, the business plan only took a day to write. Petzold is the de facto group leader and most confident public speaker. She gave the entire 30-minute presentation, took questions for about 20 minutes and showed the judges the artificial insemination equipment.

“Elsa did a fabulous job of presenting,” McClung said. “For her age, she had it all together and had done all her research.”

Petzold enjoyed presenting but said it was tough to answer impromptu questions because she likes being prepared.

“I think the most challenging part definitely is answering the questions,” Petzold said. “That’s what I had the most problems with, because they’d ask me more ways I wanted to make money and they kept coming up with ideas and I didn’t know how to respond to them.”

Petzold said the judging panel had some good suggestions for potential business ideas. One judge suggested eventually teaching people how to artificially inseminate and another provided contact information for a local goat farmer interested in doing business with them.

“This has been super beneficial,” Petzold said. “We have learned quite a bit. Also, it’s given us access to so many new things we didn’t have.”

Petzold will be certified this winter in Billings to artificially inseminate cows. No certification program exists yet for goats. She plans to continue the small business for the next few years and possibly longer than that as a side business in college.

McClung said the competition will take place around the same time next year. He added that a few changes will likely occur, such as awarding different prize amounts and requiring business proposals to have more specific financial analysis. The contest also had a low number of submissions, partly as a result of minimal marketing.

“The piece that I look back on and go, ‘We probably could’ve done better,’ is publicity, which I think you always do,” McClung said. “For rolling something out brand new, that’s a tough thing.”

The competition started small this year but is expected to expand in the future and give local students the chance to improve their business acumen.