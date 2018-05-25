Millie Skye Johnson

Millie Skye Johnson was born May 16, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 7 pounds, 18.5 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Jessica Hehn and Dand Johnson of Sheridan.

Her sibling is sister Evelyn.

Her grandparents are James and Patty Coffey of Brooksville, Florida, and Dean and Iris Hehn of Sheridan.

Millie Marie Painter

Millie Marie Painter was born May 18, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

She was welcomed by parents Michael and Mallory Painter of Buffalo.

Her siblings are sisters Kinsley and Avery.

Chase Allen Hansen

Chase Allen Hansen was born May 16, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. He weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces. He was welcomed by parents Megan Rae Trujillo and Gregory Paul Hansen of Sheridan.

His grandparents are Greg and Lisa Hansen and Michele and Damien Trujillo, all of Sheridan.

Scout Marie Vogt

Scout Marie Vogt was born May 17, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

She weighed 8 pounds.

She was welcomed by parents Vince and Chelsea Vogt of Sheridan.

Her grandparents are Anita Lindemann of Cody; Jeff and Beatrice Willett of Kennesaw, Georgia; and Jeff and Jeanne Vogt of Boise, Idaho.

Noah Rick Lee

Noah Rick Lee was born May 16, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Rick and Jodi Lee of Sheridan. His siblings are sister Ivy and brothers Grayson and Graham. His grandparents are Troy and Helen Massie of Moorcroft and Jack and Kay Lee of Battle Ground, Washington.

Quinton Stanley Paxiao

Quinton Stanley Paxiao was born May 11, 2018, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

He was welcomed by parents Derek and Megan Paxiao of Dayton.

His siblings are sisters Karlee and Sydney.