KidsLife breaking ground on new facility

SHERIDAN — Tuesday, Sheridan KidsLife will host a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of The Klubhaus, a new community youth activity center.

The Klubhaus will be located at 444 W. Alger St., taking the place of three buildings that were demolished earlier this spring in preparation for the new project. The buildings housed Sheridan KidsLife for six years.

Sheridan KidsLife is a Christian youth organization that serves youth in third through 12th grade in Sheridan County. Currently, KidsLife provides weekly clubs, service projects, special events and small groups to over 100 kids.

The new activity center will not only allow KidsLife to expand its current programming that had outgrown the previous buildings, but it will also allow the group to expand its services and offer open hours after school, plus additional mentoring and youth development programs. The Klubhaus will have a game room, activity room, commercial kitchen, study room and more. The plan is to open The Klubhaus by summer 2019.

For more information, contact Ryan Koltiska, executive director of Sheridan KidsLife, at (307) 751-5989 or ryan@sheridankidslife.com.