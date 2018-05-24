Fire Chief Lenhart to retire

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue Department Chief Terry Lenhart will retire next week after 27 years of serving the community.

Lenhart, originally from Calgary, Canada, started with SFRD in 1991 after attending Sheridan College on a rodeo scholarship. In addition to his duties as SFRD chief, Lenhart serves as president of the county rodeo board.

“The city’s in a good place,” Lenhart told The Sheridan Press Thursday afternoon.

Lenhart said after 27 years in the position, it was time to retire. He does not currently have set plans as to where he will go following retirement.

The fire civil service commission met at 2 p.m. Thursday to discuss the process of hiring Lenhart’s position. The hiring process will take place from June 29 to July 1. Until then, a captain will fill in as chief in an interim capacity.

Applicants will be interviewed by the civil service commission, and a new chief will be chosen and approved by city council after July 1.