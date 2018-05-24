Solar affordability increases for individuals

SHERIDAN — While statewide agencies continue to discuss the feasibility of bringing solar energy to Wyoming, Sheridan companies have already started installing solar panels, cutting down utility bills while also diversifying energy sources.

Price Solar and Electric and Premier Electric both complete solar panel installs in Sheridan and surrounding areas. All homeowners or landowners can find ways to utilize solar power energy, but installation costs might deter them from switching to solar.

The companies first determine if the customer desires a roof or ground mount. Most homes in the city only have the option of a roof mount due to space issues. If customers decide on a roof mount, solar companies will determine the size of the roof and its orientation for optimal use, as well as possible shaded areas. Both Price and Premier said south-facing roofs are ideal for solar panels.

Bobby Price with Price Solar and Electric said if customers come in with the mindset of the project costing around $15,000, they will likely not be shocked about final costs one way or the other. If a homeowner’s utility bill runs extremely low, a solar power project might not gain a return on investment in a timely manner. Most of Price’s customers installed solar panels because of the positive return on investment and personal economic impact.

Costs to complete solar projects have decreased significantly in the past decade, from $52,920 to $18,840, according to EnergySage.com. Federal incentives also help reduce cost by offering a 30 percent solar investment tax credit on federal taxes. Agriculture and business entities may also apply for grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help reduce costs.

A common contention in Wyoming occurs when renewable energy conversations clash with coal and oil industries. Premier owner Rick Mack said it doesn’t have to be one or the other, and he’s a living example.

“I’m certainly not against the coal industry,” Mack said. “I heat my house with natural gas; I drive a big Dodge three-quarter-ton pickup that burns gas. I think that it’s wise to spread the load out.”

Mack said Wyoming matches locations like southern Arizona and even Florida for solar power potential. A Department of Energy solar energy potential map marked the Sheridan area as producing around 475 watt hours per square foot a day, while Miami, Florida, came in at 500 watt hours per square foot a day.

For those still unable to afford the initial chunk of money, Price said they can complete a partial install and add to it as funds come in. Price also offers a 100 percent financing option through a local bank that functions as a home equity loan.

Montana-Dakota Utilities also provides net metering options, giving potential solar power energy users more incentive to connect to MDU’s power source and cut power bills.

Excess power generated by an individual’s solar panels on a home, if connected to an MDU power grid, will accumulate credits to use during the non-sunny days and will provide power for MDU to utilize and reimburse power creators when applicable.

Solar power helps diversify the energy economy and has the potential to appreciate in value and save money in the long run.

“I think people are starting to realize it’s not as expensive as it’s been in the past, and there are reputable contractors in the area that are capable of doing it,” Price said.

While many may still be unsure about the benefits and expenses associated with solar energy, some have already harnessed its potential in a very solar-friendly state.