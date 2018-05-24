FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN — Local dessert lovers are invited to celebrate National Doughnut Day June 1 during a pop-up party at The Sheridan Press.

Bonafide, a seasonal food truck, will park in front of the newspaper offices at 144 E. Grinnell Plaza starting at 6:30 a.m. Owners and husband-and-wife duo Brian Miller and Antonia Armenta-Miller will serve up their specialty doughnuts, which are freshly made and fried with high-quality ingredients every day.

From 7-9 a.m., The Press journalists and marketing specialists will offer complimentary coffee, while supplies last. Through 2 p.m., National Doughnut Day revelers will be invited to enter a raffle to win prizes.

No need to register; this event is open to the public.

