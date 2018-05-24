Radon poster winners announced

SHERIDAN — Student winners in a poster contest designed to raise awareness about radon and radon testing have been named by the Wyoming Department of Health. More than 150 contest entries were received. First- and second-place winners receive prizes; other listed entries in each category will appear in the 2019 radon calendar.

High school winners included Tomy Phillips (first place), Alice Anderson (second place) and Gloria Burns and Brenden Baxter (third place).

All of the high school winners are ninth-grade students at Sheridan High School, where Michael Murray is their teacher.

For more information, see www.wyomingradon.org.