Student news

Winegar graduates from Graceland University

SHERIDAN — Tiffany Winegar of Sheridan recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration and organizational leadership from Graceland University.

Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University is located in Lamoni, Iowa.

Locals graduate from BHSU

SHERIDAN — Nearly 390 Black Hills State University candidates for graduation were awarded master, bachelor and associate degrees during the university’s 175th commencement ceremony this month.

Bachelor degree candidates who graduated with honors are noted by the following designations:

Cum Laude, GPA 3.5 to 3.699; Magna Cum Laude, GPA of 3.7 to 3.899; and Summa Cum Laude, GPA of 3.9 or higher.

Local graduates included:

• Arik Williams, Big Horn, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, Cum Laude

• Misty Ballek, Clearmont, Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude

• Cody Jolovich, Dayton, Bachelor of General Studies

• Kierstin Webster, Sheridan, Bachelor of Science in Education

Marquis graduates from UW, named ‘Outstanding Graduate’

SHERIDAN — Max Steven Marquis, a 2013 Sheridan High School graduate, graduated from the University of Wyoming in May with a Bachelor of Music in music education.

As part of the curriculum, he completed student teaching at Big Horn Elementary School and Tongue River middle and high schools. Marquis was selected as one of the 2018 Outstanding Graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences at UW. The names of the 2018 honored students will be placed on a permanent plaque in the hallway of the arts and sciences building. A luncheon was also held for the honorees.

Marquis was also presented with the Hunton Family Award for Academic Achievement and Future Promise by the College of Arts and Sciences.

Marquis will continue his academic career at the University of Nevada – Las Vegas. He was accepted a music graduate assistantship for fall 2018 and spring 2019. He will work toward a Master of Music in performance with a concentration in jazz.

CSC announces

President’s List

SHERIDAN — Several local students received spots on the Chadron State College President’s List for spring 2018. Students on the list earned a 4.0 cumulative GPA. Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of coursework during the semester to qualify.

The local students on the list are:

• Shania Channel, Sheridan

• Kylene Coonis, Sheridan

• Alexandria Crisp, Sheridan

• Elizabeth Jost, Sheridan

• Tyler Kane, Wolf

• Lindsey Sharp, Sheridan