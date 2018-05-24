Sheridan County tracksters reflect on state championships

LIAM GREENELSH

BIG HORN — Liam Greenelsh has speed. The Big Horn runner and jumper has proven his agility time and again in numerous sprinting events throughout his three-year career as a Ram.

However, Greenelsh had never utilized the entirety of his quickness in the long and triple jumps. Well, that was until the state track and field meet Thursday and Friday.

After a poor first mark in the long jump Thursday, Greenelsh’s coaches told him to use his speed on the runway, and the results spoke for themselves.

“I felt like I brought as much speed as I could have and everything went right,” Greenelsh said.

Greenelsh’s new approach not only won him the long jump Thursday, but also the triple jump Friday. When the the state meet came to a close Saturday, the Big Horn standout was the only Sheridan County athlete to seize a pair of individual state championships.

“Liam is just an impressive individual all around,” Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. “… He’s one of those guys you can count on to be there and be focused and have some fun with it every day. We knew he’d show up and compete and boy did he with a big jump like that. That’s second all-time in our school, and it was a good way to get the meet started with a state champ.”

Greenelsh’s long jump of 21 feet, 3 inches — a near 1-foot personal best — catapulted him into the triple jump in which he leapt 43-00.25.

The junior nearly harnessed that momentum to win a third state crown in the 110-meter hurdles but took third, just two one-hundredths behind the first-place finisher.

Greenelsh will have one more year to make up that sliver of difference on the track.

KELLY MOODRY

SHERIDAN — Sheridan track and field head coach Taylor Kelting simply didn’t know if his most outstanding athlete this spring could run going into the state track and field meet. After suffering a late-season leg injury, Kelly Moodry didn’t practice on the track and didn’t run at regionals.

This put Kelting in a difficult spot. Should he run Moodry in her normal events? How many events can she run? How effectively will she compete?

Kelting elected to place Moodry in the 800-meter run, and even though she didn’t win, placing fourth gave Kelting some optimism heading into the final day of competition.

“For her to go in, and she almost contended for the title until the last 50 meters when she locked up, and for her to do that, fourth place, that was impressive,” Kelting said.

Moodry didn’t earn the state title she wanted, but the ability to complete 800 meters at a fast clip gave her confidence going into Saturday. And the final day of the state meet presented Moodry with her bread and butter — the 200- and 400-meter dashes.

In order to alleviate some stress on her ailing leg, Moodry implemented a block-less three-point start ahead of the state meet. The unfamiliarity played a role in her disqualification in the 400-meter dash as she moved her hand just prior to the gun going off.

That left Moodry with one last individual race to log another state championship and a shot at her fourth All-State honor.

Moodry went into her 200-meter dash with more than a few nerves. She was weary of another disqualification and wanted desperately to make amends for losing a few team points during the 400.

“It was really scary because I got disqualified in the 400 and I still wasn’t using blocks,” Moodry said. “I just knew I had to pull through.”

And pull through she did, finishing in 26.12 seconds to top the field.

MAX MYERS

SHERIDAN — Max Myers has his own unique tradition. Every state meet, the Sheridan High School star thrower gets the crowd involved with a slow clap during the finals. The tradition helped fruit Myers’ first career state championship Friday in the shot put.

“I started it up and I knew that I needed to show out,” Myers said. “You can’t just start your own slow clap and not throw something good. I just feed off that energy.”

It worked, as Myers’ toss of 55 feet, 9.25 inches was nearly 4 1/2 feet better than the second-place finisher.

Myers — who represented just one of seven student-athletes to earn All-State honors for the second straight year — almost went 2 for 2 as he placed runner-up in the discus.

“I know Max wanted that title in the discus, but a two-time All-State guy, that’s still great.” Sheridan head coach Taylor Kelting said.

While Myers lucked out with weather Friday, he had to battle slick conditions Saturday. A steady rain made discs hard to grip and throw effectively. Myers won’t have to tango with weather as much as he did in Casper the last couple of state meets as he recently committed to continue his throwing career at Grand Canyon University.

“I was looking to go somewhere a little warmer, so I was really happy to receive a scholarship offer from there and maybe see a little warmer weather,” Myers said. “It may be a little too warm sometimes.”

ALANNAH GEE

BIG HORN — Alannah Gee had to overcome more than just a few vaulters during the state track and field meet Friday. Adverse weather tested pole vaulters’ patience and adaptability, and in the stop-and-go, inside-and-out format, Gee reigned supreme.

The Big Horn senior even shocked herself, clearing 9 feet, 6 inches after coming into the meet with the third-best seed height.

“It was a pleasant surprise for sure,” Gee said. “Ultimately, to get it was kind of a goal. It was a good last year.”

The pole vault competition got underway in nice weather Friday, but that rapidly deteriorated and lightening forced the competitors inside after just a few vaults. Gee, who still hadn’t logged an attempt when the event got delayed, stayed locked in as best she could. Mother Nature gave the student-athletes a window of opportunity, but just as they started find a rhythm and the bar continued to rise, unfit weather rolled through, once again.

Finally, as the ole cliche goes, third time was a charm, and the competitors returned to the track and finished with Gee as the last one standing — much to her coach’s delight.

“She wasn’t ever concerned about the weather,” Big Horn head coach Kirk Mclaughlin said. “She just went and competed and got the job done.”

Gee, who only competed for the Lady Rams for one season — spending her first three years in Cody — went out on top.

LADY BRONCS 1,600-METER RELAY

SHERIDAN — Kelly Moodry simply called it, ‘redemption time.’ The Sheridan High School sprinter wanted to make amends for getting disqualified in the 400-meter dash. She did it in the best way possibly, rallying the Lady Broncs’ 1,600-meter relay team to a state championship.

“I really lost a lot of points for my team early on, so I was trying to leave it all on the track with it being my last race as a Bronc,” Moodry said.

Moodry — who anchored a relay team consisting of Pippin Robison, McKinley Christopherson and Piper Carroll that finished in 4 minutes, 3.43 seconds — wasn’t her spry self Saturday for the final day of the state track and field meet. Moody wasn’t only fighting fatigue but also a leg injury that hampered her training regimen the final couple weeks of the season.

And while some may have had doubts about Moodry’s capabilities upon taking the baton, her teammates didn’t.

“I had compete faith in her,” Robison said. “I knew going in, and coach said as long as we got the baton to Kelly like in first position or near there, we were going to be fine. That’s what we tried to do.”

Robison ran the first leg and while she has run the opening leg many times this season, she isn’t the best starter in the world. But Robison truly kicked it in down the home stretch, making up for lost ground, prior to handing off to Christopherson.

Christopherson got the nod to run the second leg in a race she hasn’t competed in all that often this season. The senior made the most of her opportunity.

“I love it. It’s my favorite race,” Christopherson said. “I’m so glad I could be on it again for the last time.”

Christopherson acquitted herself in fine fashion and kept the Lady Broncs right in the hunt before handing off to Carroll, who, like all the girls in the relay, had one thing in mind — get the baton to Moodry.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

BRONCS 1,600-METER RELAY

SHERIDAN — Sheridan track and field head coach Taylor Kelting talked with his boys 1,600-meter relay team prior to its race at the state meet. He didn’t motivate the runners, per say, but rather reminded them — reminded them of their disappointment following the indoor meet a few months ago.

“They were hurt about indoor season when they didn’t win the four-by-four,” Kelting said. “They just said, ‘This is not going to happen again.’”

And it didn’t.

Matt Roma, Cody Stults, Tymer Goss and Alec Riegert put their disappointment in the rearview mirror. Fighting fatigue and poor weather conditions, the four Broncs shattered their school record — clocking in at 3 minutes, 22.74 seconds — and flirted with the state record for quite sometime.

Goss, who stood as the only senior in the relay team, knew before the gun even went off that he and his three compadres would alleviate the sting from indoor season.

“I was probably the most calm before this four-by-four than any other four-by-four in my track career just because this was my last race, my last 400, my last four-by-four with these kids that I’ve been racing with all season,” Goss said.

To make the final race, and Goss’ final meet as a high schooler, a little more memorable, the senior got a new hairdo. Goss, who had always done something to his hair to commemorate a great season, donned a new look Saturday.

“Freshman year I got a mullet, and it was fun so I said, ‘I’m going to make it a tradition,’” Goss said. “I got a mullet the next two years and this year I wanted to spice it up, so I permed my hair and got a mustache. It was fun.”

The new fluffed-up look didn’t affect Goss in the slightest as he seized the lead, setting up Riegert to take home the crown. And wouldn’t you know it, Riegert looked a little different than normal, as well.

“I’ve been growing my hair out for a long time,” Riegert said. “I don’t like cutting it. I don’t know why. A bunch of the people on the team wanted me to try cornrowing it. So I did at regionals and ran the fastest time I had all season, so I decided to keep doing it.”

Riegert will likely keep the look for his senior season, while his two returning relay teammates — Roma and Stults — are unsure if they’ll jump on the hairstyle bandwagon.

“Maybe next year,” Roma said.