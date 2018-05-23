Council reviews city budget

SHERIDAN — City council reviewed the proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, during a study session Tuesday night. City administrator Mark Collins said the proposed one-year budget was balanced and had sufficient revenues to cover all anticipated expenditures, per state statute. Collins said while the city has operated on two-year budgets in the past, he recommended the city put together a one-year budget for fiscal year 2019 in order to closely monitor where the city’s revenues come from in the coming year.

“Because we’re not quite out of what I would call the fiscal woods, we want to make sure we are right on task in terms of the available revenue we’ve got for the coming expenditures,” Collins said.

The budget’s total expenditures for FY19 are $44,229,297; the expenditures, less capital and debt, amounted to $35,505,293.

Of that, $13,600,562 will go toward wages and benefits for city employees and about $12.2 million will be spent in the general fund. Collins said the personnel costs reflect changes recommended by Condrey and Associates, a consulting firm that proposed updates to the city’s pay scale in order to make it more competitive in the relative labor market; the total cost of implementing those adjustments was $327,279.

Personnel costs would make up 30.8 percent of the FY19 budget. Collins said when the personnel costs are considered as a percentage of the city’s total expenditures, less capital and debt, they make up 41.8 percent of total expenditures; he said the national average for local governments is 55 percent.

The proposed budget also dedicates $7,803,889 to major capital projects throughout the city. Those projects include improvements to city parks and infrastructure. The budget for capital projects also includes the hill slides project, which is budgeted at $7,785,000, but Collins said the city is anticipating $5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for that project.

Sheridan currently employs 181 full-time city employees, and city staff is recommending the city create two new full-time positions in FY19, a city treasurer and a grounds maintenance technician. Staff is also recommending the city convert three positions that are currently part-time — the city clerk’s administrative assistant, a recycling operator and a sanitation operator — to full-time positions.

The proposed budget estimates the city will have $3,441,484 in general fund cash reserves, which includes $400,000 that is expected to carry over from FY18. The budget projects that general fund revenues will be stable with no major increases or decreases.

Revenue from sales and use tax is projected to increase by 2.5 percent in FY19, which Collins said is a conservative estimate. During Monday night’s regular council meeting, Collins presented an update on the city’s revenue from sales and use tax that showed the city was seeing a 7.3 percent increase from the last year-to-date.