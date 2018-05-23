SCSD1 staff, community meet new administrators

BIG HORN — “I don’t know what else I’d do,” new Sheridan County School District 1 superintendent Pete Kilbride said in reference to his jobs in education over the past 28 years.

Kilbride’s passion for learning was evident, but community members and district employees had the opportunity to learn more about the new school district leader and two new principals during meet and greet events at Tongue River Middle School and Big Horn High School. Colby Lynch, who was recently named Tongue River High School principal and Jeff Jones, the new TRMS principal, also took part in the meeting Thursday at TRMS.

Though he is moving up a level professionally, Kilbride doesn’t think he’ll have to change his leadership style because he already had administrative responsibilities during the last four years as TRMS principal.

“I will take my job very seriously, but I will always take myself very lightly,” Kilbride said. “That’s just kind of my personality.”

At both meet and greets, Kilbride explained some of his visions and goals for the district, but he has a few personal goals as well: don’t change; don’t gain or lose weight; and don’t develop high blood pressure. He said he will step down from the position if he isn’t meeting those goals.

His visions for the school district include students enjoying their time in the classroom and active classrooms with people moving around.

“I’m not a stand and deliver guy,” Kilbride said of his preferred teaching style.

Kilbride also hopes to lessen the mistrust level between staff and administration. He said a natural tension exists between management and workers and probably won’t go away, but it can decrease. Similarly, Kilbride hopes to improve the culture across the district. He said it bothers him that Big Horn has a “rich kid” perception, while the schools in Ranchester and Dayton are sometimes referred to as “Tongue River Tech.”

The SCSD1 central office is located in Ranchester, highlighting the geographical schism between the two sides. To allay the issue, Kilbride plans to travel to Big Horn at least once per week and visit the three schools. He admitted he has a lot to learn, especially in the early childhood and elementary education areas.

Kilbride will have to make tough decisions that inherently won’t please everyone. When he does, he said he will try to make his reasoning as clear as possible.

“When it comes time to make the big decisions, I will still be able to do that,” Kilbride said. “I will not hide my emotions. I’m a very emotional person and I’m happy 95 percent of the time and you’ll know it; and on the 5 percent when I’m angry or mad or sad, you’ll know that too.”

Other visions include students and teachers having growth mindsets. Teachers need to challenge kids to do better, and administrators need to push teachers, Kilbride said, using the example of an instructor learning how to teach computer science in the next few years.

For new actions, Kilbride suggested having two separate report cards: one for academics and one for “soft skills” like work habits, collaborative ability and respectfulness. Eventually, Kilbride hopes to emulate a school in Wisconsin that had local businesses agree to look at soft skills report cards for student applicants.

A Big Horn instructor asked Kilbride what he will have to work on in the superintendent role. He mentioned understanding finances and his role within the state’s larger educational system.

To help get up to speed, Kilbride talked with current SCSD1 superintendent Marty Kobza for about two and a half hours Friday about a wide variety of district topics, which left Kilbride reassured about the district’s future.

“That wealth of knowledge that [Kobza] has about resources available in the state was really good,” Kilbride said.

He was pleasantly surprised to hear how often the Wyoming superintendents work together. Kilbride’s college roommate has been a superintendent for several years in North Dakota, so he will talk with him as well about the new job responsibilities.

The new Tongue River principals didn’t give formal presentations like Kilbride, but did introduce themselves and share some of their backgrounds.

Lynch grew up in Buffalo and is currently the assistant principal at Rock Springs Junior High School. He attended Black Hills State University and the University of Wyoming and comes from an educational family. His mother, father, sister and brother-in-law are all teachers.

“It’s what fills us up and makes us happy,” Lynch said of his family and teaching.

Lynch and his family are moving to Sheridan County later this week before he returns to Rock Springs to finish out the last two weeks of his job.

Jones enjoys working in middle schools because of the different development levels, with students going through the process of figuring themselves out and learning more about the world around them.

Jones also played the guitar and sang a song at the meet and greet about a former student who was hyperactive, often in trouble at school and always pushing away those who reached out to him. The song was about letting the student know Jones would always care about him but had to push the student to be better.

The song illustrated Jones’ focus on individual students.

“You’re not teaching math to students,” Jones said at one point. “You’re teaching students math.”

The new job titles aren’t official until July, yet the new administrators are beginning to share their ideas and goals with future coworkers and parents.