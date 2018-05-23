Dayton accepting applications for town council

DAYTON — The town of Dayton is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat on the town council.

The seat was vacated by Eric Lofgren due to health issues.

Those interested should submit a letter of interest and resume to the town of Dayton clerk’s office for consideration. To qualify, applicants must have been a resident of the town of Dayton for at least one year and registered to vote by the time of the election.

The term will run through the next general election.

Applications will be accepted until June 4 at 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Dayton town hall at (307) 655-2217.