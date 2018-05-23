Local veteran groups to mark Memorial Day

SHERIDAN — This Memorial Day weekend, members of American Legion Post 7, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled Veterans and members of the Sheridan County Veteran Council will honor American servicemen and women.

Saturday at 1:30 p.m., volunteers will place flag holders at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. The flags will be placed at 6 a.m. Monday. Volunteers available to help with the efforts should meet at the cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday or 6 a.m. Monday.

Families of deceased loved ones whose graves are not marked as veterans are welcome to stop by the cemetery to ensure all servicemen and women are honored.

A Memorial Day parade is also planned for Monday. It will form at 9:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo parking lot and end at the Sheridan County Courthouse. A Post Ever Lasting ceremony will take place at the courthouse at noon.

In case of inclement weather, all functions will take place at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System auditorium, located at 1898 Fort Road.