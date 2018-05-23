Looper to run for state senate

SHERIDAN — Dustin Looper filed to run for the State Senate District 21 seat as a Republican Tuesday. The seat is currently held by Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan.

Looper said he has a background in business administration and, if elected, he would focus on legislation pertaining to energy, mining, the Second Amendment, education, diversity, technology and jobs.

Burns has announced he will retire at the end of his term. Rep. Bo Biteman, R-Sheridan, announced he would run for the District 21 Senate seat in March but had not officially filed as of Tuesday.