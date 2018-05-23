SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Broken gas meter, 2700 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:09 p.m.

• Smoking vehicle, Loucks Street and Scott Street, 2:50 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 11:06 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Standby, Lewis Street, 9 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:55 p.m.

• Medical, Long Drive, 4:04 p.m.

• Medical, West 12th Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 4:52 p.m.

• Trauma, South Main Street, Coffeen Avenue, 5:36 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 6:06 p.m.

• Medical, Kooi Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Medial, North Main Street, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday

• Medical, Yonkee Avenue, 11:16 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:15 p.m.

• Medical, Avoca Avenue, 6:38 p.m.

• Trauma, Emerson Street, 6:57 p.m.

• Medical, Pass Creek Road, 10:17 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Domestic, Bowman Avenue, 4 a.m.

• Assist WHP, Highway 87 and Woodland Park Road, 7:32 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 1:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, Red Fox Drive, 2:03 p.m.

• Careless driver, Decker Road and Highway 339, 5:42 p.m.

• Hazardous conditions, U.S. Highway 14, milepost 89.4, Ranchester, 6:03 p.m.

• Careless driver, West 16th Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:42 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 9:06 p.m.

• Medical, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 10:15 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 11:42 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• No new arrests.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 72

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 3