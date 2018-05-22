Mayors: Turnover on councils not that common

SHERIDAN COUNTY — Resignations of town council members in Sheridan County took place in recent months, but local mayors say the issue isn’t as common as it may appear.

The town of Ranchester replaced former Councilor Lacie Schwend after she and her family moved out of the Ranchester area. The town of Dayton will soon replace Eric Lofgren’s position; he resigned due to health reasons.

According to current mayors, the three outlying municipalities saw a total of around five people vacate positions on councils in the last five years. The city of Sheridan saw two resignations in the past year.

Reasons for the vacations ranged from health concerns and stepping aside after serving more than a decade to burnout. Both Kristin Kelly and Jesus Rios, who served on Sheridan City Council, resigned due to professional opportunities. Rios also cited caregiving for loved ones.

Clearmont Mayor Chris Schock said council members in smaller municipalities tend to be older people and have less of a burden of activity while serving, as the mayor cares for most of the business for the town. In contrast, Sheridan’s council members meet throughout the week and carry a large amount of work.

“That takes a toll on their time. Especially in Sheridan you’ve got younger folks that have careers and everything, and it’s hard for them to get away from the job to go to a one- or two-hour meeting,” Schock said. “I understand why Sheridan does [have more turnover] because they have a lot more irons in the fire than a (small) community would.”

Mayor Norm Anderson said the mindset for his council members going into the position is one of longevity.

“Their mindset coming in is that they’re going to run through their term and go from there,” Anderson said.

Anderson served 14 years on council before vacating his position to become mayor for another 14 and counting.

Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark believes small-town council members stay on out of a curiosity and genuine appreciation for the governmental process. Council members go in not knowing how small towns work and it takes a while for them to adjust.

It takes time for new council members to learn the governmental process, making turnover an added burden when done during an unfinished term.

“I think they go in not really knowing how small towns work, and the process by which you go through all of that takes a while to get used to that,” Clark said.

“They start seeing how parts work and they get intrigued by it,” Clark said.

With intrigue comes burnout, though, as positions sometimes put the community members in tough spots. When a decision affects friends in the community, it sometimes makes it difficult for council members to recuperate. Complaints about neighbors or ordinances typically fall on council members.

“They want the town to be the heavy to satisfy them,” Clark said. “That happens quite a bit and the council tries to arbitrate that somewhat.”

Smaller municipalities have less of a problem with turnover, but still deal with implications of the job.