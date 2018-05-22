Clements announces run for county commissioner

SHERIDAN — Former Wyoming Highway Patrol District Commander Carl Clements announced Monday he will run for a seat on the Sheridan County Commission as a Republican.

“My mission is to treat all the people in Sheridan County with courtesy, professionalism and respect,” Clements said.

Clements worked in the Wyoming Highway Patrol for more than 33 years and has been a resident of Sheridan County for 27 years. He said he is experienced in program, budget and personnel management and would base his decisions on what is best for families and growth in the community.

Three county commissioners’ seats will be up for election in November. Commissioners Bob Rolston and Steve Maier have announced they will not seek re-election; Commissioner Terry Cram has said he will seek another term. In addition to Cram and Clements, Dennis Heizer, Chris Schock, Nick Siddle, Christi Burgess Haswell, Antonio Pickering, Jay McGinnis and Allan Kinnison have announced they will run for seats on the commission.