A Sheridan to Laramie pipeline

SHERIDAN — The Cowboy Joe Club, during the spring and summer months, will make its way around the state of Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain West, hosting various golf tournaments. From Denver to Jackson to Hulett, University of Wyoming supporters far and wide will have numerous opportunities to throw on their brown and gold polos and tee it up.

The Cowboy Joe Club hosted its annual golf tournament in Sheridan Saturday at The Powder Horn, and UW head golf coach Joe Jensen made an appearance. Sheridan High School’s golf program and UW’s 17-year head coach have a good thing going right now.

UW’s men’s golf program has the second highest percentage of local Wyoming talent on its team in comparison to any other UW roster. Over the last six years combined, 42.9 percent of the Cowboys’ roster has encompassed players that hail from the state of Wyoming. This past year, three Wyomingites — Jared Edeen (Cheyenne Central), John Murdock (Laramie) and Quinton Pope (Cheyenne East) — held a spot on UW’s eight-man roster. Pope will run out of eligibility come the 2018-19 season and in his wake another Wyoming-born will step in.

Sheridan’s Kirby Coe-Kirkham will give UW another local face. The Broncs’ standout — who finished runner-up at state three times and won the spring conference championship the last two seasons — provides further proof that Jensen recognizes what’s going on in the northern reaches of the state.

While Jensen’s teams at Wyoming have always had a local twist, no town or high school in Wyoming has played a bigger role in that than Sheridan. When the fall semester gets underway in Laramie, five of the last seven UW teams will have had a Sheridanite. Kamrin Allen played for the Pokes from 2012-2016; Cameron Lindell competed from 2013-2015 after a junior college golf stint and Coe-Kirkham is set to get his collegiate career underway this fall.

All three of those players cut their teeth in high school golf under 14-year head coach Larry Martoglio, who recently announced he’s stepping down into an assistant coach role. Martoglio’s coaching tenure included five state championships — three with the boys team and two with the girls — and an innate ability to develop collegiate talent, more so than any other program in the state.

“We’ve been fortunate, we’ve had a really good run of kids,” Martoglio said. “Very fortunate to have those young kids that have, since high school, put the time in and dedicated themselves to the game of golf.”

The two former Broncs haven’t just gone down to Laramie and disappeared. Rather, they’ve held up their end of the bargain and proven their worth for Jensen within a competitive Mountain West Conference.

Allen in his freshman campaign helped the Cowboys claim their first team tournament title in over decade at the Battle of the Tetons. Allen won the very same tournament title as an individual in his sophomore season, and put a bow on his collegiate career with his third top-25 finish at the MWC Championships as a senior.

Lindell, who played alongside Allen, won two state titles at Sheridan and parlayed that into All-American second team honors at Tyler Junior College before a fruitful UW career.

Both Allen and Lindell’s success at the next level didn’t come as a surprise to Martoglio.

“They’re kids that the common denominator was the amount of time that they spent at the practice facility,” Martoglio said. “The dedication and love they have for the game is just amazing.”

And now it’s Coe-Kirkham’s turn. Jensen saw in his recruitment of Coe-Kirkham a golfer he can develop into a high-caliber player.

“He’s a kid that has a foundation that I feel like I can make him better,” Jensen said. “… I just feel like there was enough good there that in a couple years we can go to Stanford on a big stage and get him in the mindset where he can feel like he can compete.”

History suggests Coe-Kirkham will do just that.