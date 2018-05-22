SHS graduate earns prestigious recognition

SHERIDAN — City engineer and director of San Antonio’s Transportation and Capital Improvements Department, Mike Frisbie, has been named a Top Ten Public Works Leader for 2018 by the American Public Works Association. He was honored at a recognition ceremony last week.

Frisbie, who grew up in Sheridan and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1983, is also a 1987 graduate of the University of Wyoming.

The APWA Top Ten Public Works Leaders of the Year program honors excellence and dedication in public service by recognizing career service achievements of individual public works professionals and officials, from both the public and private sectors. It is one of the most prestigious and coveted awards presented by the association.

Frisbie has 30 years of leadership experience, working for three municipalities and the private sector.

He has been with the city of San Antonio for more than 10 years and oversees the 865-person TCI department.