SHERIDAN — Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery will host author C.M. Wendelboe Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wendelboe will sign copies of his books at the shop. Wendelboe is known for his mysteries, including the Spirit Road, Bitter Wind and Nelson Lane Frontier novels.

For more information, see www.spiritroadmysteries.com.

Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery is located at 206 N. Main St.