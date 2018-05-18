Foul weather delays state track and field meet

SHERIDAN — Adverse weather delayed a good bit of the state track and field meet Friday at Kelly Walsh High School. But Mother Nature couldn’t stop Sheridan’s Max Myers from claiming a state championship. Myers held serve as the top seed, besting the field with a throw of 55 feet, 09.25 inches to garner 10 team points.

Due to the weather delay, team scores and some events were not completed at press time.

Tymer Goss recorded a third-place finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 57.66 seconds to score six team points, and Gus Wright finished in a tie for seventh in the high jump, clearing 5-10 to score 1.5 points.

The Lady Broncs tallied a combined 12 points in the 800-meter run. Pippin Robison finished third with a time of 2:17.93; Kelly Moodry crossed fourth, clocking in at 2:18.05 and Piper Carroll finished eighth with a time of 2:20.27.

Sheridan’s 400-meter relay team — McKinley Christopherson, Taemalle Lawson, Riley Rafferty and Samara Ordahl — crossed fourth with a time of 51.10 to score five points, and Jordan Christensen finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 38-11.5 to reel in three team points.

Saturday marks the final day of the state meet.

Greenelsh wins another

SHERIDAN — Make that two-for-two for Big Horn’s Liam Greenelsh. The Rams’ jumping specialist won his second state title in as many days Friday, this time in the triple jump. Greenelsh’s leap of 43 feet, 0.25 inches earned BH 10 team points. Alannah Gee claimed a state title of her own in the pole vault. She cleared 9-6 to score 10 team points. She also placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 15-02 to score four points.

Big Horn’s 400-meter relay team — Braedon Sersland, Will Pelissier, Carson Bates and Kade Eisele — took runner-up with a time of 45.41 to score eight team points.

Jaxon Parker placed seventh in the shot put with a toss of 44-05.25 to score two points, and Nathaniel Lydic scored a point with a eighth-place finish in the 800-meter where he ran a time of 2:01.64.

Courtney Good paced Tongue River, taking fourth in the discus with a throw of 112-10 to score five team points.

Riley Malli led Arvada-Clearmont with a third-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 43-11.5 to score six points.