Reports

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 3000 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:14 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:02 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 12:12 a.m.

• Medical, 100 block Brock Avenue, 12:55 a.m.

• Trauma, 2000 block Papago drive, 7:30 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:39 a.m.

• Trauma, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:56 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block Bender Lane, 2:22 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block Fifth Lane, 2:30 p.m.

• Medical, 2300 block North Main Street, 3:09 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block Airport Road, 4:22 p.m.

• Medical, 800 block North Custer Street, 6:23 p.m.

• Trauma, 600 block Emerson Drive, 7:20 p.m.

• Medical, 2300 block North Main Street, 8:19 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block North Main Street, 11:24 pm.

Thursday

• Medical, 100 block Fish Hatchery Road, 3:44 a.m.

• Medical, 900 block Brundage Lane, 6:12 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 6:35 a.m.

• Medical, 2000 block North Main Street, 8:14 a.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 10:43 a.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block South Thurmond Avenue, 2:10 p.m.

• Medical, 600 block Emerson Drive, 4:55 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block East Brundage Lane, 5:15 p.m.

• Medical, 1300 block Silverton Drive, 5:46 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block Ponderosa Drive, 8:27 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• Dismissals — Jodi D. Lee, Sheridan; Jessica J. Hehn, Big Horn; Noah Rick Lee, Sheridan; Millie Skye Hehn, Big Horn.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Animal incident, Jefferson Street, 7:26 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 7:51 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 8 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Avoca Avenue, 9:39 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:39 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:40 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:56 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 a.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:26 a.m.

• K9 PR, West Whitney Street, 10:46 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 11:21 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 1:14 p.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 1:28 p.m.

• K-9 request, Coffeen Avenue, 1:35 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Emerson Street, 1:43 p.m.

• DUS, Sheridan area, 3:08 p.m.

• Animal found, Emerson Street, 3:37 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:50 p.m.

• Welfare cheek, Lewis Street, 6:40 p.m.

• Barking dog, Delphi Avenue, 6:41 p.m.

• Criminal entry, South Sheridan Area, 6:57 p.m.

• Urinating public, Coffeen Avenue, 7:17 p.m.

• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:57 p.m.

• Motorist assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:12 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 10:49 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:18 p.m.

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, View Drive, 12:07 a.m.

• Alarm, Heartland Drive, 12:50 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 2:53 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Harassment, Holmes Avenue, 11:56 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 1:14 p.m.

• Fraud, Big Horn Avenue, ER, 2:31 p.m.

• Threats, North Piney Road, Banner, 6:07 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 7:15 p.m.

• Motorist assist, U.S. Highway 87, Banner, 11:01 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Douglas Scott Carroll, 64, Sheridan, unlawful contact, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 76

Female inmate count: 18

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

