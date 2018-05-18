14A to open May 22

SHERIDAN — U.S. 14A west of Burgess Junction will open for the summer Tuesday at noon.

Wyoming Department of Transportation crews out of Burgess Junction met with Lovell crews, and both experienced deep snow drifts but worked through them quickly.

WYDOT opens the 22-mile stretch of road in the Bighorn Mountains seasonally starting in mid-to-late May. The road typically closes at the end of hunting season in the late fall.

The annual winter season closing occurs at milepost 76.04 on the western side of the mountain and closes east of milepost 98.1 on the eastern portion.