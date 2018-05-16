Sheridan College instructor Jones named new TRMS principal

BIG HORN — The Sheridan County School District 1 board of trustees approved Jeff Jones as the new Tongue River Middle School principal during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Jones will begin the new job July 1. He is currently an education instructor at Sheridan College. Before he became an instructor at the college, Jones was assistant principal at Sheridan Junior High School.

Jones replaces Pete Kilbride, who was named SCSD1 superintendent last month.

“On paper, [Jones] looked really, really good and confirmed that as soon as he sat down,” Kilbride said. “His experience and his knowledge of our district was really reassuring … He knows the demands that are going to be expected of a middle school administrator.”

Kilbride, Jones and new Tongue River High School principal Colby Lynch will participate in a public meet and greet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at TRMS. Kilbride will also take part in a meet and greet May 21 at 5:30 p.m. at Big Horn High School.

The board also accepted the 2018-19 preliminary budget. SCSD1 business manager Jeremy Smith projected the budget’s general fund to be $15,006,207. The 2017-18 general fund budget was $15,055,650.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for June 19 in Ranchester.