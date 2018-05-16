DSA to transplant flowers, clean up

SHERIDAN — The Downtown Sheridan Association is looking for volunteers to help transplant flowers for downtown and clean up in the area.

The DSA board, staff and volunteers will transplant more than 1,100 petunias into pots for the downtown baskets Sunday at 7 a.m. in the greenhouses on the Sheridan College campus. After the transplanting is completed, volunteers will meet at the DSA office, located at 121 S. Main St., to help clean area alleys.

Anyone interested in lending a hand can call the DSA office at (307) 672-8881.