Local SHRM chapter to gather May 22

SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Mountain Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management will gather for its monthly seminar May 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The luncheon will take place at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital downtown offices, located at 61 S. Gould St. The event will include a presentation from Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, on legislative happenings.

The cost for the luncheon is $13 for SHRM members and $15 for nonmembers.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Heather Doke at bighornmountainchapter@gmail.com by noon Wednesday. 

For more information, see bighornmountain.shrm.org.

