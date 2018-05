SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System will offer an informational fair on mental health Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The purpose of the event is to encourage everyone to learn about this area of well-being. The VAHCS mental health team will be joined by other community mental health professionals and resources.

For more information, contact the VAHCS at (307) 675-7028.

The event will take place in the auditorium at the VAHCS, located at 1898 Fort Road.