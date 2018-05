SHERIDAN — Unplug is back. The creative outdoor education program will host a nature scavenger hunt Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Red Grade Trails.

The group will meet at the trailhead, and Julie Rieder will lead the hunt.

Unplug is a partnership between the Sheridan Community Land Trust and Science Kids.

For more information, contact the SCLT at (307) 673-4702 or info@sheridanclt.org.