Creative Fiber Guild to sponsor paper piecing workshop

SHERIDAN — The Creative Fiber Guild will sponsor a paper piecing workshop May 18-19 at The Hub on Smith.

Diana Simpkins will lead the class, teaching Judy Neimeyer’s Bali Wedding Star Table Topper.

The workshop will instruct attendees in the art of correctly planning your project, cutting the proper amount of fabric and putting it all together.

The workshop is open to all quilters. You do not have to be a member of the Creative Fiber Guild to participate. The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and attendees can choose to attend Friday or Saturday.

For additional information or to sign up, contact Judy Sackett at (307) 674-7652.