AIA celebrates local architecture

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Chapter of the American Institute of Architects hosted a tour of a house on the shore of Lake DeSmet Friday as part of a celebration of local architecture.

Dan Stalker, the president of the AIA’s Wyoming chapter, designed the house, which belongs to the Hall family, and chose it as one of three local sites to highlight during this year’s National Architecture Week, which ran from April 9 through April 15. Tours of the other two sites — the recently-renovated Hub on Smith and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center — were given in April, but the tour of the Hall house was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

The Hall house is located on a remote section of the lake that offers clear views of both the Cloud Peak and Black Tooth mountains. Stalker said in designing the house he wanted to take advantage of the field of view at the location.

The house is located very close to the lake’s edge and by plotting the house along the natural contours of the shore, Stalker was able to ensure that every room in the house offers a view of the lake.

Design on the house started in 2010. The plan developed into a four-story, 6,500 square-foot house with four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. Stalker said construction was completed in 2012.

Michael Walter, a contractor from Buffalo, was responsible for interpreting Stalker’s plans and executing the construction of the house. Stalker noted that the house’s unique features made implementing the plans a challenge, but he commended Walter for the finished product.

Walter said that Stalker’s plans were very detailed but executing them sometimes required making corrections and snap alterations to keep the project on schedule. For instance, if he found a mathematical error in the plans — and Walter said there are always mathematical errors in plans — he had to make the correction on the fly. And a subtle change to part of the plan often requires changing other sections of the construction as well.

“Once you start building you kind of have to go with what you’ve got,” Walter said. “Sometimes the reality is a little different from the dream.”

Those snap judgements were complicated by the several different specialists and subcontractors working on the house.

“It’s hectic; there’s a lot of pieces and you have to make sure you have the right pieces and the right people here at the right time,” Walter said. “It’s a lot of coordination.”

Ultimately, though, the collaboration between Stalker’s design and all of those moving pieces produced a piece of architecture the architect, contractor and, most importantly, the home owners are proud to showcase.