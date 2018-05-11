Hooge recognized for academic, athletic achievements

This week’s Summit Award winner is Emily Hooge. Hooge is a senior at Sheridan High School with a cumulative GPA of 4.0. She is a member of the National Honor Society, an avid volunteer and a multi-sport athlete having competed in volleyball as well as both indoor and outdoor track during her entire four-year tenure at SHS.

During her senior season, Hooge was a team captain for the volleyball team. She has also placed fourth and seventh at state in the pole vault event in indoor and outdoor track, respectively.

Hooge’s motivation comes from her competitive nature.

“I love to compete and I love going against people that I know or train with,” Hooge said. “I have always thought that competition is healthy, especially when it allows you to push not only yourself but others around you.”

Competing in athletics has also given her the confidence that she lacked early on and inspired her motto for life that “confidence is key.” Volleyball helped to develop that confidence and pushed her to lead. During her senior season of indoor track, when her name was announced and she had to “walk the straightaway,” she would remind herself to be confident, to believe in herself and to trust wholeheartedly in her abilities.

One of Hooge’s role models has been Eric Frey, her pole vault coach for the last four years and her club volleyball coach. His mentoring, as well as his expectation that Hooge always give her very best, have allowed Hooge to become the athlete she is today.

Hooge plans to attend Sheridan College this fall where she will pay volleyball for the Lady Generals. She is considering majoring in engineering although she has significant interest in writing and graphic design. Hooge’s father is also an engineer. Math is one of her favorite subjects in school. She enjoys learning new formulas and different ways to analyze problems. Her favorite thing about math “is the fact that there are usually definite answers. It’s pretty clean cut and easy to figure out where you went wrong.”

Hooge nominated her calculus teacher Nancy Crowe for the “Outstanding Teacher” award because she truly cares for her students. Crowe “gives her all” to her students by giving both her time and resources to ensure their learning success. Crowe has enjoyed having Hooge in her class and finds that her “inquisitive mind and enjoyment of intellectual challenges make her a great student.” Further, her optimism and attitude make her “truly delightful.”

Hooge’s competitive nature and determination drive her success in academics. Overall, Hooge values the four years she has spent at Sheridan High School and credits the teachers for preparing her for college.

In her free time, Hooge enjoys exercise and recreational activities including biking, hiking, running and CrossFit. She describes herself as an “outdoorsy person” who loves camping and taking pictures in the Bighorn Mountains. She also loves relaxing with a good book in her hammock at home.

Hooge is the daughter of Nancy and Brian Hooge who have been very supportive in all of their daughter’s endeavors.

Hooge appreciates the support she has received from her parents, whether it be driving her more than 12 hours to a volleyball camp, driving her back and forth from Billings, Montana, for volleyball or supporting her academic choices. She credits her work ethic and dedication to both her mom and dad’s influence.