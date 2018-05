SHERIDAN — Former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson of Wyoming will speak about money in politics May 17 at 7 p.m. in the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College. There is no admission charge for the event. Simpson will explore how big money and anonymous donors corrupt American politics and what others can do about it. The event will also include a question-and-answer session.

The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.