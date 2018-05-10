Port of entry officers maintain compliance, save lives

The Sheridan port of entry serves as more than a stop for rigs requiring commercial driver’s licenses. It keeps Sheridan County and surrounding communities safe, pumps funds back into the community and preserves roads.

Robert Haugen supervises the Sheridan POE. Haugen started in his civilian law enforcement position at the port 15 years ago and worked his way up to supervisor after graduating from Sheridan College’s criminal justice program. As a level one inspector, Haugen ensures compliance for rigs beyond an average check.

The Sheridan port transformed into a checkpoint for CDL operators for both Wyoming and Montana upon relocation from its former site by the old Common Cents store on North Main Street in Sheridan. Wyoming Highway Patrol civilian officers now regulate and confirm compliance for operators traveling into Montana and Wyoming at the POE location about 18 miles south of the Montana-Wyoming border.

The most basic of checks for CDL operators includes weighing and measuring the rig, which is done when drivers pull off the highway and drive over scales and through measurement poles upon entering the POE. Drivers must stop at each border crossing and after load changes.

If a rig meets height, length and weight requirements, the equipment allows the driver to pass through without being weighed again. Those drivers go inside the POE building to allow officers to check compliance on all paperwork. If a rig does not meet weight, height and length requirements, or if they are randomly chosen, drivers will be instructed to veer left for weight, height and length compliance checks.

Beyond equipment compliance, Haugen and his team look for abnormalities with the driver or passengers in the vehicle with them. Each passenger must be documented prior to riding, which helps Haugen recognize potential human trafficking offenses. Officers also receive training to check for alcohol or drug violations and even have saved a life by recognizing abnormal behavior from a regular at the port. A former emergency medical technician and current port officer took care of the driver until the ambulance arrived.

“Turns out he was going into kidney failure,” Haugen said. “Driver’s life was saved on that, and all the credit goes to the officer.”

Life-saving efforts were rewarded and recognized recently in a Sheridan City Council meeting for preventing 50 impaired drivers from continuing on their journeys from Oct. 1, 2016, to Sept. 30, 2017. From Oct. 1, 2017, to now, officers have initiated arrests for 28 drivers under the influence. In 2017, POE officers issued 442 warnings and 352 citations and have issued 94 citations so far in 2018.

Barb Pierson, northern regional manager for the ports of entry, said 10 officers man the station in shifts from 5 a.m. to around midnight, seven days per week. Because of lower staffing numbers, Pierson said officers are often working alone at the port.

“When you’re one-on-one with a driver, you don’t know how they’re going to be,” Pierson said.

Pierson reported no altercations in the 50 arrests made at the port last fiscal year and wanted to give her crew a pat on the back for their efforts.

Port of entry workers keep Sheridan County and surrounding communities safe daily by detecting impaired drivers and ensuring compliance with equipment and weights to help maintain and sustain roads for all drivers.