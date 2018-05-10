Air Service Improvement Council finalizes suggestions

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Air Service Improvement Council finalized its recommendations to the Wyoming Department of Transportation on the priorities the state should pursue in seeking to contract with an air service provider during its meeting Wednesday.

WYDOT’s Aeronautics Division will draft a request for proposals based on the council’s recommendations and present it to the council at its next meeting in July.

The council agreed to structure the RFP as a capacity purchase agreement, which would look to leverage the combined purchasing power of the four communities to contract with an air service provider. The RFP will indicate that four communities are potentially interested in entering into the contract; however, once an air service provider signs on, communities will have an opportunity to evaluate the deal and opt out if it does not meet their needs. In addition, the council identified six key priorities for air service in the state, which it recommends WYDOT uses in evaluating potential carriers. Those priorities were: community control over prices, reliability of service, two flights offered per day, community input and involvement in local air service operations, control over flight schedules and the ability to enter into codesharing agreements.

Codesharing allows regional airlines to partner on flights with major airlines, which allows passengers to book their flight through either the major airline or the regional airline and increases the number of routes a smaller airline can offer.

Profit sharing

The council debated how it would handle profits generated from air service under the proposed agreement but did not arrive at a final decision.

Sen. Michael Von Flatern, R-Gillette, said while he supported the idea of placing all profits from the program in a central fund, he would have a hard time selling the idea to his county commissioners. Von Flattern said he anticipates pushback to signing onto the agreement if local profits are going to be used to subsidize other airports, especially in instances in which the airports those profits were going toward could be viewed as competition.

Ultimately, the council asked Sheridan County Commissioner Steve Maier, who was appointed to the council to represent the Wyoming County Commissioners Association, and Riverton Mayor John Baker, who was appointed to the council to represent the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, to explain the long-term benefits of profit sharing to their respective organizations, and the council would revisit the issue down the road.

Potential local impacts

Sheridan County Airport Manager John Stopka, who was not appointed to the council but sat in on both meetings, said it is too early to tell whether or not the state program can improve on what Sheridan has already.

“We’re interested in the process, but obviously we can’t commit to anything until we’ve seen the bottom line,” Stopka said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Stopka said he was very happy with the air service Sheridan currently has but noted it was still lacking elements like baggage services and codesharing agreements and wondered whether signing onto a CPA could bring those services to Sheridan.

In an interview last week, Maier said if Sheridan chooses to opt out it could potentially lose the money the state contributes toward Key Lime Air’s minimum revenue guarantee. Both Maier and Stopka have noted, however, that Key Lime’s minimum revenue guarantee has decreased as local air service has improved and become more profitable. If that improvement continues, Sheridan could become self-sufficient.

The county recently renewed its contract with Key Lime Air, with state funding guaranteed; that contract runs from July 1 to June 30, 2019.

The council is expected to submit the RFP to Gov. Matt Mead for approval by Aug. 1. The state plans to release the RFP in the fall in hopes that it will have a contract to submit to the Wyoming Legislature during its next session in January.