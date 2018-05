SHERIDAN — Killy’s Smokehouse will host the next round of Business After Hours May 16 from 5-7 p.m.

The event will allow attendees to network and get to know the business owners and staff at Killy’s.

For more information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at (307) 672-2485.

Killy’s Smokehouse is located at 1062 E. Brundage Lane.