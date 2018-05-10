Annie Proulx to receive first Ucross Award for Distinguished Achievement in the Arts

UCROSS — The Ucross Foundation, an artists’ residency program and creative lab for the arts, will host the inaugural Ucross Gala & Awards Dinner June 5 in New York.

Internationally acclaimed author Annie Proulx, an alumna of Ucross and former member of its board of trustees, will be presented with the Ucross Award for Distinguished Achievement in the Arts by David Remnick, editor in chief of The New Yorker.

The event celebrates the organization’s 35th year supporting writers, visual artists, composers and choreographers with the gift of uninterrupted time and studio space for creative work.

The gala will include an art exhibition and sale as well as performances and readings by a number of Ucross alumni.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the impressive achievements of our Ucross alumni during our first New York Gala & Awards Dinner. We hope the event brings added recognition to the importance of artists in our culture, and helps promote the creative partnerships Ucross is known for,” said Sharon Dynak, president of Ucross.

Proulx is the author of numerous novels, short story collections and a memoir, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Shipping News,” which was partly written during Proulx’s residency at Ucross. Her short story “Brokeback Mountain” was first published in The New Yorker in October 1997 and went on to win the National Magazine Award for Fiction in 1998. It was later adapted into an Oscar-winning film.

The Ucross New York Gala & Awards Dinner coincides with the American premiere of the opera adaptation of “Brokeback Mountain” at New York City Opera, composed by Pulitzer Prize winner and MacArthur Fellow Charles Wuorinen, with libretto written by Annie Proulx. The show opens May 31 at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater after a successful run in Europe.